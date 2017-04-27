Loading…
Deadhead OG Pre-Roll 1g

by 2020 Future Pre Rolls
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Deadhead OG
Deadhead OG

Deadhead OG, also known as "Dead Head," "Deadhead OG Kush," and "Deadhead," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog 91 with SFV OG Kush. Deadhead OG, is beloved by experienced cannabis consumers for its high potency and reliability to produce a long-lasting body high. The effects are cerebral, physically stimulating and mentally relaxing. Those who are new to cannabis or have a low THC tolerance should use caution with DeadHead OG. This strain pairs best with lazy activities, like watching TV or playing video games. Consumers say Deadhead OG tastes hearty, with notes of pine and earth. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 63 days.

Deadhead OG effects

Reported by real people like you
426 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!