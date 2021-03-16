About this product
Gelatti can apply to one Orthodox monastery within the heart of Georgia, a delicious Italian dessert, or the terpy cannabis cross of California favorites Gelato and Biscotti. The blend between the three serves as perfect imagery for what’s going on here: it’s a heady, somewhat spiritual infusion floating along a rich, sweetly nuanced stream of pungent OG sugar.
About this strain
Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.
Gelatti effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Abstrax Tech
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at it's peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75
compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
