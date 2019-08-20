Loading…
Logo for the brand Aces Extracts

Aces Extracts

Unwind Disposable Pen

HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Featuring notes of strawberry and banana, this strain is enhanced by a Limonene forward terpene blend, known for its calming and pain relieving effects. Kick back and relax. Each Aces vaporizing pen is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.

Strawberry Banana effects

417 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
