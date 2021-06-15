Loading…
Activ-8 Delta 8

Blue Razz - Shot 12 Pack

HybridTHC 19%CBD
Our razz is fully stacked. A real heavy-hitter, this blue raspberry selection offers tart flavors to satisfy sudden cravings for something sweet. Our Activ-8 delta 8 THC shot contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium d8. Enjoy this fruit blend with just one shot. Simply swig it back and enjoy the ride!

Runtz effects

385 people told us about effects:
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
