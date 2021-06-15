Activ-8 Delta 8
Our razz is fully stacked. A real heavy-hitter, this blue raspberry selection offers tart flavors to satisfy sudden cravings for something sweet. Our Activ-8 delta 8 THC shot contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium d8. Enjoy this fruit blend with just one shot. Simply swig it back and enjoy the ride!
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
385 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
