Sundae Driver Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

"Fruity Pebbles x Grape Driver

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Feverishly bright orange hairs poke through the purple undertones of this sugary strain that tastes almost as sweet as it looks. This is a strain that’s ideal for a midday joint in the summer sun- or for evoking that summery feeling when it gets a little colder outside. Evenly balanced, Sundae Driver elevates your state of mind as it unwinds your body, leaving you in a state of bliss.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie.  Leafly reviewers tell us that Sundae Driver’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

