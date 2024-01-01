"Fruity Pebbles x Grape Driver

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Feverishly bright orange hairs poke through the purple undertones of this sugary strain that tastes almost as sweet as it looks. This is a strain that’s ideal for a midday joint in the summer sun- or for evoking that summery feeling when it gets a little colder outside. Evenly balanced, Sundae Driver elevates your state of mind as it unwinds your body, leaving you in a state of bliss.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

