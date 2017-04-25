Airo Brands
Pineapple Diesel - Sativa - AiroPod - 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
AiroPod Strain Series 1g Cartridge
Embrace and empower your day with the Pineapple Diesel. Pineapple Diesel is a sativa-dominant, cross of Hybrid Pineapple and Sativa Sour Diesel. Inhale to clear your mind and grab the reins of your day. Taste the earthy, peppery, and lemony terpenes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. As you exhale, feel full-body stimulation with motivating cerebral effects that will prepare you for any activity.
Pineapple Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
