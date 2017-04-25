About this product

AiroPod Strain Series 1g Cartridge



Embrace and empower your day with the Pineapple Diesel. Pineapple Diesel is a sativa-dominant, cross of Hybrid Pineapple and Sativa Sour Diesel. Inhale to clear your mind and grab the reins of your day. Taste the earthy, peppery, and lemony terpenes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. As you exhale, feel full-body stimulation with motivating cerebral effects that will prepare you for any activity.