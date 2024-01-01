Sundae Driver Live Concentrate Badder 1.2g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

Treat yourself to a tasty dessert. Sundae Driver is a fan favorite, and for good reason too. Aside from a creamy, sweet flavor, this hybrid packs plenty of indica to mellow you out, with enough sativa to keep you awake and happy. Sundae Driver is best after dinner: Enough scoops of this stuff and you’ll be on your way to dreamland.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Chocolate
Effect Profile: Balanced, Calm, Happy
Lineage: Cross between FPOG and Grape Pie

About this strain

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie.  Leafly reviewers tell us that Sundae Driver’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
