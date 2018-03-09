About this product
Super Lemon Haze is a super boost to your day. This sativa is all energy, all the time, so make sure you’re not too tense before taking this one out for a spin. Once you get a taste of this sweet citrus companion, you’ll feeel a rush of creativity and happiness, with some fans even reporting a hint of arousal to spice things up.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Lemon, Sweet, Candy
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Aroused
Lineage: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
