We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Aloha Botanics
The taste of the pacific
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Aloha Botanics products
18 products
Flower
GG (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue)
by Aloha Botanics
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Candyland
by Aloha Botanics
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Purple Diesel
by Aloha Botanics
1.0
(
2
)
Flower
Lemon OG
by Aloha Botanics
Flower
L.A. Confidential
by Aloha Botanics
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Aloha Botanics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Canna Sutra
by Aloha Botanics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dream
by Aloha Botanics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cinex
by Aloha Botanics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Citrus Sap
by Aloha Botanics
THC 24.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wedding Crashers
by Aloha Botanics
THC 17.01%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
Dogwalker Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack
by Aloha Botanics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blueberry Hashplant 1g
by Aloha Botanics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Golden Ticket Pre-Roll 2g 4-Pack
by Aloha Botanics
THC 18.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Crashers Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack
by Aloha Botanics
THC 17%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Granddaddy Purple
by Aloha Botanics
Flower
Grimace OG
by Aloha Botanics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Double Dream
by Aloha Botanics
Home
Brands
Aloha Botanics
Catalog