Aloha Botanics
Double Dream
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Double Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
249 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!