Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is an Indica-Dominant pairing of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This classic California strain is noted for its earthy, marshmallow/berry aroma and often combines a joyful mindset with contented tranquility. If it tastes like grapes and nuttiness, it's probably GDP and the consumer can expect to be sitting in one place for a while. Suggestion: Bring snacks.