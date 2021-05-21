Alpine Live Resin Infused Delta 8 Cartridge - Pai Gow 1000mg
Super Silver Haze X Critical Jack
Flavor: Sweet Lemon, Apple, and Pungent Pine
Effects: Energetic, Euphoric, and Increased Appetite
Dominant Terpenes: Linalool and Limonene
Minor Terpenes: Myrcene and Terpinolene
Pai Gow is a sativa dominant cross of the classics Super Silver Haze X Critical Jack. Sweet notes of stone fruit, red apples, and meyer lemons sizzle with pungent undertones of pine sap and earth. The onset of effects are focused and energetic, with higher doses reaching a state of pure psychedelic euphoria. After it peaks the focus moves from your project at hand to your ravenous appetite; a great way to start the day, followed by a hearty breakfast.
Alpine Live Resin Infused cartridges capture the essence of craft cannabis taste at its finest.
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Pure Live Resin Infusions.
Pai Gow is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Critical Jack. This strain produces hard-hitting effects that result in a cerebral high. Upon first hit, Pai Gow will make you feel creative, motivated and inspired. Continued use of this strain will send you to the sofa as your body begins to relax. Because of this, Pai Gow is ideal for afternoon and evening use. This strain features a flavor profile that is sweet with undertones of pine. Medical marijuana patients choose Pai Gow to relieve symptoms associated with lack of appetite, fatigue, inflammation, and stress. Growers say this strain flowers into fluffy, dark green buds with brown and orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pai Gow before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Live Resin Infused
We invented a new way to separate live resin terpenes from real cannabis resin that preserves the full spectrum of the plant’s aroma. The result is a cartridge with a top tier cannabis flavor that creates a delicious, true-to-strain vape experience.
All of our terpenes are isolated from real craft cannabis grown by artisan farmers in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California. We combine these terpenes with Delta 8 THC, HHC, THC-O, and other hemp cannabinoids to create our Live Resin Infused line of vape products.