ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Jack
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Critical Jack

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 163 reviews

Critical Jack

aka Critical Jack Herer

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 163 reviews

Critical Jack
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Critical Jack, a hybrid cross between Critical Plus and Jack Herer, delivers functional cerebral effects with a flavorful blend of lemon, pine, and floral aromas. Its effects are light on the body and stimulating to the mind, allowing one to fixate their attention strongly on whatever task is at hand. Uplifting qualities make Critical Jack a popular daytime remedy for depression, appetite loss, and headaches. Critical Jack’s harvest falls between late September and early October outdoors, while indoor gardens will finish around day 60 of flowering.

Effects

Show all

107 people reported 758 effects
Happy 58%
Uplifted 58%
Focused 53%
Relaxed 51%
Energetic 47%
Stress 29%
Depression 28%
Fatigue 18%
Lack of appetite 14%
Anxiety 12%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

163

more reviews
write a review

Find Critical Jack nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Critical Jack nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Super Jack
Super Jack
More energeticLeafly flower for Clementine
Clementine
More talkativeLeafly flower for J1
J1
More happyLeafly flower for Durban Poison
Durban Poison
More energeticLeafly flower for Jack Herer
Jack Herer
More creativeLeafly flower for Candy Jack
Candy Jack
More euphoricLeafly flower for Chernobyl
Chernobyl
More euphoricLeafly flower for Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze
More euphoric
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Critical Jack
User uploaded image of Critical Jack
User uploaded image of Critical Jack
User uploaded image of Critical Jack
User uploaded image of Critical Jack
User uploaded image of Critical Jack
User uploaded image of Critical Jack
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Critical Plus
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Critical Jack

Products with Critical Jack

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Critical Jack nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Hollywood OG, Critical Jack, Blackberry Lime Haze, Jamaican Dream, and White Dragon
New Strains Alert: Hollywood OG, Critical Jack, Blackberry Lime Haze, Jamaican Dream, and White Dragon

Most popular in