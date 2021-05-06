About this product
Alta Gardens pre-roll double packs feature two half gram joints made from WHOLE trimmed buds, and never any shake or lower grade material. They are rolled with unbleached papers, and sealed in an eco-friendly tube made from reclaimed ocean plastics, so you can feel good about what you're enjoying.
About this strain
Banana Sherbet, also known as "Banana Sherbert," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana Kush and Sunset Sherbet. Banana Sherbet is a strain that is especially loved by creators and artists for its ability to help boost creative thinking and provide inspiration. As its name suggests, Banana Sherbet smells and tastes like ripe bananas. Because of its potency, those with less experience smoking THC should smoke Banana Sherbet in small quantities until you get comfortable with the strain. Banana Sherbet buds are bright and frosty with shades of green and yellow hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Sherbet for its pain-reducing qualities.
About this brand
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.