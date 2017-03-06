Alter Farms
Montana Silvertip
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Experience: Sativa effect; Rapid and heady, the effects come on strong and leave you laughing on cloud nine.
Nose: Earthy, Piney with floral undertones
Dominant Terpenes: Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, Pinene
THC: 24-27% CBD: 0%
Silvertip effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
