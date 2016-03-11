Loading…
Alternative Medicine Association

Hurricane Moonrocks 1g

SativaTHC 19%CBD

Hurricane effects

54 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
