Panama Red Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Panama Red effects
Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
