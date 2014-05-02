Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts

Lucky Charmz Ambrosia 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Lucky Charms effects

Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!