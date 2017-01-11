Applegate River Roots
Orange Crush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Orange Crush effects
391 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
