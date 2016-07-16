Arbors Wellness
Irene OG Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Irene OG effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Creative
51% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
