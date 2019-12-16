About this strain
Chem Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
