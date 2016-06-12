Artizen Cannabis
Allen Wrench
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The motivational speaker of the flower world! This inspirational sativa-dominant strain enhances mental clarity and puts a spring in your step, all the while leaving you with a relaxed, full body sensation. This cross of Trainwreck (with its lemony pine flavor) and New York City Diesel (with its spicy fuel taste and bar-raising cerebral high) is a perfect pairing to create this unique sativa hybrid.
Palate and Aroma: clove, black pepper, pink grapefruit, lemon zest with a hint of cedar
Allen Wrench effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
