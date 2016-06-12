About this product

The motivational speaker of the flower world! This inspirational sativa-dominant strain enhances mental clarity and puts a spring in your step, all the while leaving you with a relaxed, full body sensation. This cross of Trainwreck (with its lemony pine flavor) and New York City Diesel (with its spicy fuel taste and bar-raising cerebral high) is a perfect pairing to create this unique sativa hybrid.

Palate and Aroma: clove, black pepper, pink grapefruit, lemon zest with a hint of cedar