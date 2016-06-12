Loading…
Logo for the brand Artizen Cannabis

Artizen Cannabis

Allen Wrench Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

Allen Wrench effects

Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!