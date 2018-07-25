About this strain
A popular strain for sativa-lovers, Allen Wrench presents the best qualities of its parents, Trainwreck and NYC Diesel with crisp flavors of sour fruit. Its aroma has been characterized as sour and flowery, leaving a lingering scent of fruit. Allen Wrench is known to provide users with a long-lasting cerebral high and fill an entire room with its strong essence. The buds have a dark-green color and dark foliage with orange pistils growing out. Allen Wrench also has a 10-11 week flowering time and medium to medium-high THC content.
About this brand
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.