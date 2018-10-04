About this product
As a cross between of Starfighter and a GSC phenotype, Cookies & Cream is a perfectly balanced hybrid exhibiting flavors and aromas of the Pacific Northwest. Whether smoked in a pipe, bong or joint, the taste will consume you before the THC even kicks in. This strain is known to cause some slight drowsiness but can also keep the mind going while giving the body a light feeling with a slight stony effect following. Great for getting housework done or simply getting outside with your best buds.
Palate and Aroma: Flowers, pine, and a slight Vanilla Dessert flavor.
About this strain
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Cookies and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
504 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Artizen Cannabis
Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.
