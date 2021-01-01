Ascend
1:1 Gelato #41 HTE Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Gelato #41 effects
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
