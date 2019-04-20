About this strain
From Humboldt Seed Organization, OGKZ crosses a 3rd generation Zkittlez from Family Seeds with OGKB (OG Kush Breath). Dense purple buds come loaded with tasty trichomes and orange pistils. OGKZ is a great choice for extraction, making for tasty dabs. If you’re a fan of the tasty Zkittlez, try out this great cross.
OGKZ effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
