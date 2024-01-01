First Class Funk, a hybrid strain, presents a delightful and velvety inhalation with an aroma that strikes a harmonious blend between funky and skunky notes, a characteristic inherited from its parent strain, Jet Fuel Gelato.

The initial sweetness upon inhalation is coupled with a hint of spice upon exhalation, lending a distinctive nuance to its flavor profile.

This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.



These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

