THC-A First Class Funk 84% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

First Class Funk, a hybrid strain, presents a delightful and velvety inhalation with an aroma that strikes a harmonious blend between funky and skunky notes, a characteristic inherited from its parent strain, Jet Fuel Gelato.
The initial sweetness upon inhalation is coupled with a hint of spice upon exhalation, lending a distinctive nuance to its flavor profile.
This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.

These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

About this strain

First Class Funk is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of this strain are believed to be giggly, relaxing, and will definitely give you the munchies. Reviewers on Leafly say First Class Funk makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients say they buy First Class Funk when dealing with anorexia, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nausea. First Class Funk was bred for potency, and has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which creates a spicy, gassy nose. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
