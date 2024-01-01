THC-A Rainbow Beltz x Grapes and Cream x Sour Garlic Cookies 87% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of THC-A Rainbow Beltz x Grapes and Cream x Sour Garlic Cookies 87% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99

About this product

Rainbow Beltz x Grapes and Cream x Sour Garlic Cookies Live Rosin is a premium concentrate that blends a unique combination of sweet, fruity, and savory flavors.
The vibrant, candy-like notes of Rainbow Beltz are complemented by the creamy grape essence of Grapes and Cream, while the subtle pungency of Sour Garlic Cookies adds an intriguing depth.
This live rosin offers a well-balanced experience, delivering a relaxing body high alongside an uplifting and euphoric cerebral buzz. Perfect for users seeking a flavorful, full-spectrum concentrate with both calming and energizing effects.
This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.

These products contains less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item