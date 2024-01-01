THC-A Rainbow Beltz x Grapes and Cream x Sour Garlic Cookies 87% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99
by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.
