Rainbow Beltz x Grapes and Cream x Sour Garlic Cookies Live Rosin is a premium concentrate that blends a unique combination of sweet, fruity, and savory flavors.

The vibrant, candy-like notes of Rainbow Beltz are complemented by the creamy grape essence of Grapes and Cream, while the subtle pungency of Sour Garlic Cookies adds an intriguing depth.

This live rosin offers a well-balanced experience, delivering a relaxing body high alongside an uplifting and euphoric cerebral buzz. Perfect for users seeking a flavorful, full-spectrum concentrate with both calming and energizing effects.

This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.



These products contains less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

read more