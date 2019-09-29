Loading…
Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)

Purple Sunset

IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.

Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
10% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
