Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)
Purple Sunset
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.
Purple Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
10% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!