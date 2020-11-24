Autumn Brands
Sour OG Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Sour OG is a wonderful cross of AJ's Sour Diesel and Kosher Kush. It oozes sour flavor with a classic kush finish, buds are dense, lime green and covered in trichomes. The effects of Sour OG is a relaxing body high with an uplifted/creative head high, great for every occasion. Seven 1/2 gram all flower joints. All pre-rolls are made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, and are packaged in recycled material that's made in the USA. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed with a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on sourcing from other farms. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Sour OG effects
Reported by real people like you
529 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
