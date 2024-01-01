Loading...

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

3 products
Product image for Rogue Valley Pear Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Rogue Valley Pear Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Avitas
Product image for Hood River Cherry Lime Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Hood River Cherry Lime Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Avitas
Product image for Willamette Blackberry Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Willamette Blackberry Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Avitas