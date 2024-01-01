We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Avitas
unclaimed brand
11
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Avitas products
695 products
Flower
Limonada Buds
by Avitas
THC 24.8%
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Dragon OG Buds
by Avitas
THC 22%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Tongue Splasher Buds
by Avitas
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Lemon Meringue Buds
by Avitas
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Chocolate Kush Mints Buds
by Avitas
3.3
(
3
)
Pre-rolls
Orange Wedding Cake 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Tahi Tahiz Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
MK Ultra Buds
by Avitas
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Gelato Punch Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Gelato Punch/Cherry OG 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Resin
Emergen-C Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Purple Diesel Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Cinderella's Dream Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
DJ Short Blueberry Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 70%
CBD 0.18%
Cartridges
Double Tap Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
MAC 1 Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Flower
Strawberry Fields Buds
by Avitas
Cartridges
Papaya Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Cherry OG 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Gelato 41 Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
OG Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Kush Mints 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Orange Cake Pop 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 60%
CBD 0.2%
1
2
3
...
29
Home
Brands
Avitas
Catalog