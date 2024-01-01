Loading...

Avitas

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdibles

Avitas products

695 products
Product image for Limonada Buds
Flower
Limonada Buds
by Avitas
THC 24.8%
Product image for Dragon OG Buds
Flower
Dragon OG Buds
by Avitas
THC 22%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Tongue Splasher Buds
Flower
Tongue Splasher Buds
by Avitas
Product image for Lemon Meringue Buds
Flower
Lemon Meringue Buds
by Avitas
Product image for Chocolate Kush Mints Buds
Flower
Chocolate Kush Mints Buds
by Avitas
Product image for Orange Wedding Cake 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
Pre-rolls
Orange Wedding Cake 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Product image for Tahi Tahiz Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Tahi Tahiz Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for MK Ultra Buds
Flower
MK Ultra Buds
by Avitas
Product image for Gelato Punch Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Resin
Gelato Punch Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for Gelato Punch/Cherry OG 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
Pre-rolls
Gelato Punch/Cherry OG 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Product image for Emergen-C Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Resin
Emergen-C Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for Purple Diesel Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Purple Diesel Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for Cinderella's Dream Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Cinderella's Dream Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for DJ Short Blueberry Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Resin
DJ Short Blueberry Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 70%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Double Tap Ultra Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Double Tap Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for MAC 1 Ultra Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
MAC 1 Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for Strawberry Fields Buds
Flower
Strawberry Fields Buds
by Avitas
Product image for Papaya Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Papaya Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for Cherry OG 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
Pre-rolls
Cherry OG 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Product image for Gelato 41 Ultra Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Gelato 41 Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Product image for OG Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Resin
OG Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Avitas
Product image for Chocolate Kush Mints 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Kush Mints 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Product image for Orange Cake Pop 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
Pre-rolls
Orange Cake Pop 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Product image for Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 60%
CBD 0.2%