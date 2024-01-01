Glazed Apricot Gelato Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Gelato x Legend Orange Apricot

Glazed Apricot Gelato is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that was created by crossing Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. It has a unique flavor profile, with sweet and fruity notes of apricot and a creamy, gelato-like finish. This strain is known for its uplifting and energizing effects, making it a great choice for daytime use or social situations. Users report feeling happy and euphoric, with a boost in creativity and productivity. Glazed Apricot Gelato has a moderate THC level, ranging from 15% to 20%.

About this strain

Glazed Apricot Gelato is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. Bred by Glass House Farms, Glazed Apricot Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Apricot Gelato effects make them feel tingly, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Apricot Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Glazed Apricot Gelato features a sweet aroma and flavor profile of apricot and tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Apricot Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Avitas
Avitas
Shop products
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412064
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.