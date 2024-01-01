About this product
About this strain
Glazed Apricot Gelato is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. Bred by Glass House Farms, Glazed Apricot Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Apricot Gelato effects make them feel tingly, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Apricot Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Glazed Apricot Gelato features a sweet aroma and flavor profile of apricot and tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Apricot Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.