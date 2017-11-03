Grapefruit Haze X Grape Ape

Hybrid - 50% Sativa | 50% Indica

Terpene Total – 5.15%

Prominent Terpenes - Limonene, a-Pinene, b-Caryophyllene



Ninja Fruit is a hybrid strain with a potent haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape, Ocean Grown created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantity of the terpenes Myrcene and Pinene help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of well-being.



Flavors

Ninja Fruit gets its name from its super fruity flavor and its creeping effects that sneak up on you when you least expect it and hit you hard in both mind and body. The smell is very sweet and earthy with a spicy tropical overtone accented by fresh grape and berry that is slightly musky at times.



Effects

Ninja Fruit has a flavor of sweet grape and tropical fruits on inhale that becomes sour and berry flavored on each exhale. Almost immediately after exhale, you’ll feel a sense of relaxation wash over you. The high will suddenly hit a little bit later, taking hold of you physically and mentally with an arousing tingle and boost of creative energy. You’ll feel all mental and physical pain vanish almost instantly, leaving you completely relaxed and a little bit hungry.



Perfect for

Ninja Fruit is a great medication choice for good conversation or creativity any time of day. Ninja Fruit is also perfect for treating conditions such as depression, stress, nausea, and chronic pain. We think it is perfect for playing video games.