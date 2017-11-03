About this product
Grapefruit Haze X Grape Ape
Hybrid - 50% Sativa | 50% Indica
Terpene Total – 5.15%
Prominent Terpenes - Limonene, a-Pinene, b-Caryophyllene
Ninja Fruit is a hybrid strain with a potent haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape, Ocean Grown created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantity of the terpenes Myrcene and Pinene help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of well-being.
Flavors
Ninja Fruit gets its name from its super fruity flavor and its creeping effects that sneak up on you when you least expect it and hit you hard in both mind and body. The smell is very sweet and earthy with a spicy tropical overtone accented by fresh grape and berry that is slightly musky at times.
Effects
Ninja Fruit has a flavor of sweet grape and tropical fruits on inhale that becomes sour and berry flavored on each exhale. Almost immediately after exhale, you’ll feel a sense of relaxation wash over you. The high will suddenly hit a little bit later, taking hold of you physically and mentally with an arousing tingle and boost of creative energy. You’ll feel all mental and physical pain vanish almost instantly, leaving you completely relaxed and a little bit hungry.
Perfect for
Ninja Fruit is a great medication choice for good conversation or creativity any time of day. Ninja Fruit is also perfect for treating conditions such as depression, stress, nausea, and chronic pain. We think it is perfect for playing video games.
About this strain
Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing.
Ninja Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Ayra
Ayra grows the highest quality premium cannabis in the mosts sustainable and responsible way. 100% aeroponic. 100% LED. No pesticides. Ever.