The famous Grapefruit strain and the Super Silver Haze come together for a very strong hybrid. A beautiful blend of fruity and spicy flavours with a very cerebral high.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
67
PotsterBoy
Eyesinmysmoke
BlewJ
alyshasj
LaReynasTrichrom420
Find Grapefruit Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grapefruit Haze nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Grapefruit Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Grapefruit Haze nearby.