ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grapefruit Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Grapefruit Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.1 67 reviews

Grapefruit Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 67 reviews

Grapefruit Haze

The famous Grapefruit strain and the Super Silver Haze come together for a very strong hybrid. A beautiful blend of fruity and spicy flavours with a very cerebral high.

Effects

Show all

40 people reported 247 effects
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 45%
Relaxed 37%
Creative 32%
Stress 32%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 20%
Fatigue 12%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 12%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

67

Show all

Avatar for PotsterBoy
Member since 2015
I have issues with depression and this is the medicine for me. I have only had it in vape oil pen. I normally can't smoke sativas but in pen vape format, I am not getting any sativa bad side-effects (I've noticed this for other sativas and hybrids when smoking pen vapes). This is my go-to in the mor...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Eyesinmysmoke
Member since 2010
Nice strong smell, many orange hairs and a decent lasting high. Not too much sleepiness or hunger inducement, so it's great for a wake and bake session.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for BlewJ
Member since 2015
Just the high I like. Very good, happy strain. Helps me overcome crippling social anxiety, so that I can leave my room (and even house), and to interact with other human beings, to make it a positive experience for all. It's so nice to have found this strain in particular, to help feel better in the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for alyshasj
Member since 2014
This strain is one of my new favorites. Was able to hang out with friends, not feel anxious at all, but still relaxed. Ended up laughing so hard that I almost got a cramp in my stomach. After about an hour I had some serious munchies though!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for LaReynasTrichrom420
Member since 2015
oooohhh yeah... I got this tonight but in concentrate form and ooowweeeeiii!!!😆 smell like grapefruit ,tastes like a spicy grapefruit and immediately hits u with a smile and a happy dome shot of the gigs.... wish I can give it 10 stars for wax😆
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Grapefruit Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grapefruit Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Grapefruit Haze
Strain child
Ninja Fruit
child

Products with Grapefruit Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grapefruit Haze nearby.

Most popular in