About this product

Greenhouse-grown Delta-8-THC & CBD dominant flower, packed with the perfect consistency into a Raw cone, ready for your enjoyment. Prerolls are the perfect way to try new strains or just have a convenient way to enjoy our high-quality hemp cannabis flower.



Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA

No Heavy Metals or Pesticides

Lab Tested for Potency

<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)