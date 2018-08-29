About this product
Greenhouse-grown Delta-8-THC & CBD dominant flower, packed with the perfect consistency into a Raw cone, ready for your enjoyment. Prerolls are the perfect way to try new strains or just have a convenient way to enjoy our high-quality hemp cannabis flower.
Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA
No Heavy Metals or Pesticides
Lab Tested for Potency
<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)
Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA
No Heavy Metals or Pesticides
Lab Tested for Potency
<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)
Sour Tsunami effects
Reported by real people like you
199 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bay Smokes
The highest quality Delta8, Delta10, THCp, HHC & CBD Hemp Flower, Extracts, Vapes, and Cartridges. All farm bill compliant. Made and distributed in the USA. We currently are the largest hemp brand on Instagram @baysmokes