Be Kind Buds LLC, presents SunKissed Bud, the first in our new line of cannabis flower products. We love cannabis and know you do too. Like a good wine or coffee we recognize the great affect "the process" has on the quality of our product. Our smooth flavored buzz comes to you pesticide free and grown in the sunshine of Adams County, so we can guarantee Sunkissed Bud offers you the smoothest smoke you have yet to experience. We hold firm to the belief you shouldn't have to cough to get off and SunKissed Bud has the literal "cure". We slow dry our whole plants, not just our buds, ensuring that our flower is always smooth and tasty, without the harsh flavors that come from trapped fertilizers and fast drying techniques. Our unique drying and slow curing procedure allow for the release of any remaining nutrients, chlorophyll, and CO2 while maintaining the flower's perfect moisture content. SunKissed Bud also cares for its flowers in a climate controlled environment-preventing that harsh smoke from cannabinoid crystals becoming too dry and compromised. With so much care going into it, of course, SunKissed Bud is handled with the love it deserves. By the time it reaches you, each flower bud has been handled, evaluated, graded, trimmed and stored with the utmost care. We don't call our company Be Kind Buds for just any reason. We truly are as kind to our buds as they are to you. If you love our SunKissed line, look for BeKind Bud coming in February 2018.