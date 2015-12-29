Belushi's Farm
Black Diamond Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Black Diamond effects
Reported by real people like you
299 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!