Cement Shoes Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Better Cement Shoes Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g - Indica
Cement Shoes effects
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
16% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
