Gelonade Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Better Gelonade Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g - Hybrid
Gelonade effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
23% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!