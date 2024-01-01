We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Bishop Orchard
Cannabis
Bishop Orchard products
27 products
Flower
Creme Brulee
by Bishop Orchard
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Skinny
by Bishop Orchard
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cindy Blue
by Bishop Orchard
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Gelato 33
by Bishop Orchard
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Monkey Train
by Bishop Orchard
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Long Valley Rose
by Bishop Orchard
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
American Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Bishop Orchard
THC 16.1%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Tangello
by Bishop Orchard
Pre-rolls
Monkey Train Pre-Roll 1g
by Bishop Orchard
THC 24.92%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Cindy Blue Pre-Roll 1g
by Bishop Orchard
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tahoe OG
by Bishop Orchard
THC 27.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Berry White Pre-Roll 1g
by Bishop Orchard
THC 23.1%
CBD 0%
Clones
Pineapple Clone
by Bishop Orchard
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Sour Diesel
by Bishop Orchard
THC 23.2%
CBD 0%
Clones
Skinny Clone
by Bishop Orchard
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Thin Mint GSC
by Bishop Orchard
THC 18.3%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Kimbo Kush
by Bishop Orchard
Flower
Purple Trainwreck
by Bishop Orchard
THC 28.44%
CBD 0.79%
Pre-rolls
Black Lime Reserve Pre-Roll 1g
by Bishop Orchard
THC 30.86%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Gelato #33 Pre-Roll 1g
by Bishop Orchard
THC 27%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Fukushima Pre-Roll 1g
by Bishop Orchard
THC 23.2%
CBD 0.22%
Pre-rolls
Forbidden Fruit Pre-Roll 1g
by Bishop Orchard
THC 27.2%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Banana Split
by Bishop Orchard
Flower
Berry White (Blueberry x White Widow) *Indica
by Bishop Orchard
1
2
