Chernobyl Live Resin 1g

by Black Diamond
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.

Chernobyl effects

596 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
