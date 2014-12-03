About this product
These refreshingly delicious jellies are made with real fruit and infused with a strain-specific cannabinoid hybrid distillate with live resin terps to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Our jellies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 15-60 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Flavor: Raspberry Lemonade
Strain: Lemon Jack | Sativa
Mellow Vibes Raspberry Lemonade jellies are tangy, tart, and sweet lip-smacking goodness, they evoke fresh summer raspberry’s & old county lemonade in every bite. Your all-time favorite, all grown up.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 15-60 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Flavor: Raspberry Lemonade
Strain: Lemon Jack | Sativa
Mellow Vibes Raspberry Lemonade jellies are tangy, tart, and sweet lip-smacking goodness, they evoke fresh summer raspberry’s & old county lemonade in every bite. Your all-time favorite, all grown up.
About this strain
While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.
Lemon Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mellow Vibes
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
#UnleashYourVibe #Mellowvated #GetVibin
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
#UnleashYourVibe #Mellowvated #GetVibin