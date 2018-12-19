About this product
SERVING SIZE: 1 Stick (10mg CBD)
Ingredients: US GRADE HONEY, high-grade hemp oil.
Allergen Information: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, gluten, egg and soy.
Keep out from the reach of children and pets. Always store products at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture.
About this strain
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
