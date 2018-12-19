About this product
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Always store the product at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION:
Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, wheat, gluten, egg, and soy.
Do not use if you are taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) medication, stimulants, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication, under the influence of alcohol, if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or operating heavy machinery.
About this strain
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
