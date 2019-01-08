Experience a new level of smoking with Stiiizy Hemp HHC Blunts, now available in three irresistible strains - King Louis XIII (Indica), Pineapple Express (Hybrid), and Purple Punch (Indica). Each 2-gram blunt is expertly crafted with premium hemp flower, ensuring a smoking experience like no other.



Unwind and relax with the earthy and pine flavors of King Louis XIII (Indica), or enjoy the tropical and fruity aroma of Pineapple Express (Hybrid) for a balanced high. For those seeking a heavy-hitting, full-body high, the grape and berry notes of Purple Punch (Indica) deliver a delight for the senses.



What sets these blunts apart is that they are rolled with 100% tobacco-free hemp wraps that have been dusted with kief for added potency. But that's not all, each blunt is infused with the highest quality HHC concentrate that's extracted at the molecular level, for a uniquely different user experience.



Enjoy an elevated smoking experience with the added benefits of premium hemp-flower and top-of-the-line HHC concentrate. Plus, with zero nicotine and no tobacco, these blunts are the perfect choice for those looking for a healthier smoking option. Don't wait any longer, try Stiiizy Hemp HHC Blunts today and discover your new favorite way to relax and unwind!

Show more