  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Botany Farms

Botany Farms

BRING THE CALM. KEEP THE CLARITY.
All categoriesHemp CBDDelta-8 THCConcentrates

Delta 8 gummies, vapes, & flower

7 products
Product image for Delta-8 THC Gummies
Delta-8 THC edibles
Delta-8 THC Gummies
by Botany Farms
Product image for Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
by Botany Farms
Product image for Delta-8 THC Bubba Kush
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
Delta-8 THC Bubba Kush
by Botany Farms
Product image for Delta-8 THC Pineapple Haze Pre-Roll (1.2g)
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
Delta-8 THC Pineapple Haze Pre-Roll (1.2g)
by Botany Farms
Product image for Live Resin Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Live Resin Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
by Botany Farms
Product image for Delta-8 THC Pineapple Haze
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
Delta-8 THC Pineapple Haze
by Botany Farms
Product image for Delta-8 THC White CBG
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
Delta-8 THC White CBG
by Botany Farms