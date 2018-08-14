Cherry Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Grandaddy X Durban Poison. This cultivar has a pungent smoke with hints of sweet cherry flower and herbs, and effects that work both the body and mind in a balanced, relaxing progression. Brite Labs makes 100% cannabis extracts in small-batches with cannabis terpenes preserved to offer a natural, balanced, vape experience that is closest to flower. Each cartridge contains 500mg of strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis extract.